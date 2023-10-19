The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion to Medvedchukʼs henchman, former “NewsOne” host Maksym Holdarb

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared suspicions to the former host of the "NewsOne" TV channel (he is associated with Medvedchuk), the leader of the banned political party "Union of Left Forces" in Ukraine Maksym Holdarb.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Holdarb left Kyiv and publicly supported Russian aggression by publishing pro-Kremlin posts on his Telegram and YouTube accounts.

According to SBU, the suspect repeatedly participated in "telebridges" with Russian propagandists, who were preparing production plots for Crimean TV channels and Russian talk shows.

Holdarb was reported under suspicion for collaborative activities (Part 6 of Article 111-1) and justification of war (Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2). They are looking for him.