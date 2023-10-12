The former host of the Medvedchuk channels Diana Panchenko was declared another suspicion — treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared another suspicion to the former host of the Medvedchuk channels Diana Panchenko. Now she is charged with treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code), for which she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, since October 2022, Panchenko has been working for Russian propaganda, systematically justifying Russian aggression on his YouTube channel, supporting the occupation of Ukrainian territories, as well as manipulating information and encouraging Ukrainians not to resist the occupiers.

In addition, Panchenko "disperses" propaganda stories and publications through a network of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, according to SBU.

Panchenko is currently being sought in order to bring her to justice.