The Russians launched various types of missiles and drones over Ukraine. Consequences of the attack

From 8:00 p.m. on October 18 to 5 a.m. on October 19, the Russians attacked Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions with missiles of various types and drones, as the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

It was:

5 "Iskander M" ballistic missiles;

S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile;

guided air missile X-59;

cruise missile (type to be specified);

9 Shahed Strike Drones.

Air defense forces destroyed one X-59 guided air missile and three Shahed drones.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack.

A two-story building was on fire due to a drone strike in Sumy. The fire was extinguished. There are no victims or injured.

A warehouse building caught fire due to a Russian attack in Mykolaiv. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Preliminary, people were not injured. Windows are broken in residential buildings.

A non-working warehouse with an area of 40 square meters was burning in the Mykolaiv region. There is no casualties.

The building of an educational institution was damaged by shelling in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region.

Rescuers put out a fire at one of the enterprises in Zaporizhzhia. One building was also damaged there. There are no victims or injured.