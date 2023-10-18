Even during blackouts, DTEK will not turn off electricity for 10% of consumers in the Kyiv region

Employees of "DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks" halved the number of consumers connected to critical infrastructure power networks. They were the ones who did not cut off the power supply last year.

This winter, there will be 10.5% of such consumers for the entire region. Vitaly Shayda, CEO of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, told Forbes about this.

Last winter, there were about 246,000 consumers, or 23%, connected to critical infrastructure networks, this winter there will be about 114,000, or 10.5%.

It is still impossible to achieve a higher rate, says Shayda. "It is necessary to completely change the electricity supply scheme, it is long and expensive," he explains.