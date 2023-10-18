The creators of World of Tanks are launching their biggest charity initiative — a collection for special ambulances for Ukraine

The Cypriot company Wargaming, known for the game World of Tanks, is launching its largest charity initiative, WargamingUnited — to collect funds for emergency aid for Ukraine.

The company announced this on October 18.

Wargaming is inviting the community of six games — World of Tanks, World of Tanks Blitz, World of Tanks Modern Armor, World of Warships, World of Warships: Legends and World of Warplanes — to unite around this global initiative. Each game will have special Ukrainian-themed sets with customization elements created by the artists of the Kyiv Wargaming studio. The sets will be available from October 18 to November 1.

All money from each purchased WargamingUnited package will be transferred to Ukraine through the United24 platform. The funds will go toward the purchase of C-type ambulances, which are highly specialized ambulances equipped with the necessary defibrillators, heart monitors, oxygen tanks and ventilators necessary to support the life of the wounded until they reach the operating room.

“Here at Wargaming, we love war games, but we loathe real war. And this subject has been especially sensitive for us, as we have a whole studio back in Kyiv that works hard on World of Tanks and other products despite all the horrors their country is living through every day," the company said.

During the year and a half of the war, Wargaming donated a million dollars for medical aid to Ukrainians and another $100,000 to victims of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP. Company employees donated €200,000 for ambulances for Ukrainian doctors.