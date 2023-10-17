Canada imposes sanctions against nine people from Moldova linked to fugitive oligarchs

Canada has imposed sanctions against nine people from Moldova who are linked to fugitive oligarchs Vlad Plahotniuk and Ilan Shor. There are following people in the list:

the head of the Party of Regions of Moldova Oleksandr Kalinin;

criminal authority Grigoriy Karamalak;

representatives of the non-constitutional party "Shor" Valery Klymenko, Maria Albot, Serhiy Burguji and Igor Khimich;

the head of Telesistem TV SRL (which owns Primul in Moldova and Accent TV channels) Arina Korshikova;

Vera Plahotniuc;

Tatyana Platon.

They will not be able to conduct financial transactions in Canada, their assets will be frozen. Canadians were also prohibited from providing financial services to these individuals.

They are accused of supporting Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, "this will not go unpunished." In this way, Canada confirms its support for Moldova and Ukraine, "which are defending their independence, rights and freedom from the aggressive actions of the Kremlin."

Canada also imposed sanctions against six Moldovan TV channels, which were temporarily deprived of their licenses: TV6, Orhei TV, Primul in Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova and RTR Moldova. These channels "actively promote and spread Russian disinformation to justify Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine."