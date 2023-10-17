The Ministry of Defense has simplified the procedure for writing off property in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main functions

The Ministry of Defense allowed the write-off of military property lost in battle under a simplified procedure. The corresponding order was signed by Rustem Umyerov.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, using the example of drones, explained that a certain number of drones are attached to a soldier, and if they are damaged, they must first be written off and only then can new ones be obtained. The nuance was that this write-off could last up to six months, but now it has been reduced to 2-3 weeks.

Previously, 40 documents were required for write-off, but now only two are enough: the act of launching during hostilities and the act of high-quality technical condition.

Commanders of companies, battalions and brigades can write off destroyed property worth up to 1.5 million hryvnias without the approval of higher management. Kamikaze drones and other attack UAVs can be written off without investigation, and parts of the damaged equipment can be used to modernize and restore other UAVs.