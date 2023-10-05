The Verkhovna Rada simplified the write-off of property in the Armed Forces. The military asked for this

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 10039, which will simplify the write-off of military property. 302 Peopleʼs Deputies voted for it.

Peopleʼs deputy from the "Golos" parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

During martial law, it is now allowed, by order of the commander, to write off the property secured by the military unit, if its value does not exceed 1.7 million hryvnias.

This applies to the entire nomenclature of military property, with the exception of weapons.

The commander of the military unit will independently decide whether to investigate the circumstances of the loss of property or not.

If the property was lost during the battle, it can be written off in a single act with a description of the event and a list. The act must be signed by at least two participants or witnesses of the event (if available) and approved by the commander of the relevant type of Armed Forces.

At the same time, specific deadlines were set for the command to make decisions, so that these documents do not accumulate and do not "hang".

Peopleʼs Deputy Roman Kostenko said that he was asked to introduce this draft law by the military themselves, because the current regulations do not correspond to the current intensity of fighting.

"To write off one drone, you need to go through seven circles of hell and you need to go through them for a very long time. A pile of papers and unnecessary approvals, delaying time. All this distracts the commanders from the priority areas of work — the organization and conduct of hostilities," said Kostenko.

Next, the president must sign this law, and the Ministry of Defense must develop the corresponding by-laws.