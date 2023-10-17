There are destructions in three regions of Ukraine after the night attack

On the night of October 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, causing destructions in three regions.

Fragments of downed kamikaze drones fell on a yacht club in Odesa. There, the sailing school, hangar, boats and yachts were destroyed. People were not injured. The drones were flying from the Crimean Cape Chauda, as writes the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The therapeutic department of the hospital was damaged by an air attack in the Beryslavsky district of the Kherson region, as the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed. There are no casualties. Due to the fall of another guided aerial bomb, a fire broke out in a private house.

Two missiles hit the city center of Slovyansk. The dormitory of the agricultural college was damaged. There are no victims, as wrote the head of the Slovyansk City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh.