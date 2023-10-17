At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down six “Shahed” drones and an X-59 missile over Ukraine

On the night of October 17, the Russians launched over Ukraine six Shahed attack drones from the occupied Crimea and one X-59 guided air missile from the Su-34 aircraft flying over the occupied Kherson region.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Air defense forces destroyed these targets in the southern direction.

In the eastern direction, the enemy fired two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

All six Shahed drones were shot down over Odesa region that night, as the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed.

Debris fell in Odesa, near the yacht club, and damaged private property — a sailing school, a hangar, and several watercraft. There are no dead or injured.