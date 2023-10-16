Border guard from Transcarpathia, Ruslan Syrovy, was charged with treason. He was a Russian agent

The State Bureau of Investigation announced a suspicion of treason against the head of the cyber security department of the Mukachevo border detachment, Ruslan Syrovy, who turned out to be a Russian agent.

The SBI reported this on October 16.

Investigators are now checking his contacts and his ability to pass classified information. Earlier, Syrovy was suspected of desertion.

After fleeing to Russia, Ruslan Syrovy gave a long interview to one of the Russian public, where he said that he had been an agent of the Russian Federation since 2014, while serving in the Luhansk region. The man was passing information on the location of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the "LPR" militants.

After February 24, 2022, Syrovy began to cooperate more actively with the Russian FSB. He served in the border units in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, and the information he passed on to the Russians helped them deliver accurate strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces.

Then Syrovy was injured, underwent rehabilitation, took advantage of the opportunity to transfer to Transcarpathia and in June 2022 headed the cyber protection group of the communications department of one of the border units. In an interview, Syrovy said that in this position he continued to transfer data to the Russian special services. And when he found out that he was going to be checked, he informed his curators from the Russian Federation about it. On their instructions, as part of a group of evaders, he illegally crossed the border with Hungary, later flew to Istanbul, and from there to Moscow.

Ruslan Syrovy.

Ruslan Syrovy said that his family has already received Russian citizenship, and he is allegedly planning to settle in the Far East, where he is offered work and housing.