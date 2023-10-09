SBI reported the suspicion to the border guard from Transcarpathia Ruslan Syrovyi who turned out to be a Russian agent

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the head of the cyber security department of the Mukachevo border detachment Ruslan Syrovyi, who turned out to be a Russian agent.

SBI reported this on October 9.

Syrovyi is a native of Luhansk. In June 2022, he arrived for service in Transcarpathia. In August 2022, he was appointed head of the cyber protection group of the communications department of one of the border divisions. He did not have access to state secrets.

SBI states that recently Syrovyi illegally crossed the border with Hungary together with the evaders. And in a few days, information appeared in one of the Russian publications that he had worked for a long time as an agent of the special services of the Russian Federation and was now in Moscow. The Russians claimed that he was engaged in subversive activities against Ukraine and promised to publish a large interview with Syrovyi later.

Ruslan Syrovyi has now been informed of suspicion of desertion and is being prepared for suspicion of treason.