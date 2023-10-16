Regional administrations reported on the consequences of the night missile-drone attack. Four people were injured

Regional military administrations reported on the consequences of the night attack.

Dnipropetrovsk reported that Russian troops attacked the region with missiles and targeted the territory of the Dniprovsky district. The Russians also attacked Nikopol region five times. There they damaged shops, a cafe, a private enterprise, a religious institution, a five-story building, three private houses, a car and a traffic stop. The shelling hit a gas pipeline and four power lines. Almost one and a half thousand houses remained without electricity. There are no casualties.

The Poltava administration reported that three people, including a child, were injured as a result of nighttime enemy strikes. Missile fragments damaged several private houses.

Kirovohrad reported an attack by kamikaze drones and missiles. There are knockdowns and hits, but the details are not specified. One person was taken to hospital. There is no destruction of civil infrastructure.

According to Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, the region was attacked by kamikaze drones at night, but the anti-aircraft defense worked there. There were no damages or injuries.