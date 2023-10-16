Qatar will return three Ukrainian children from Russia

Three Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia will be handed over to Qatari diplomats in Moscow this week. This is part of the mechanism created by Qatar to return children to Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of Qatar to "Reuters".

The other day, Qatar already facilitated the return of another seven-year-old Ukrainian child, who was reunited with her grandmother and is on her way to Ukraine via Estonia. Now 2-year-old and 9-year-old boys and 17-year-old girl will be returned to Ukraine.