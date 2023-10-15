A missile hit the UN headquarters in Lebanon

A rocket hit the headquarters of the United Nations in the Lebanese city of En-Nakura.

This was reported by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

The UN is investigating where the missile was fired from. No one was hurt.

"We call on all parties involved to cease fire and allow us as peacekeepers to help find a solution," the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said in a post.

They also reminded that attacks on civilians and UN personnel are a violation of international law and can be qualified as war crimes.