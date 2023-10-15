The IMF launched the Fund to Support Reforms in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund announced the launch of the Development Capacity Fund for Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of the National Bank Andrii Pyshny from Marrakech, where the event was held with the participation of partner countries, in particular Lithuania, Slovakia and Japan.
Money from the Fund should help Ukraine to implement the capacity development plan, as well as to successfully implement reforms.
So far, donors have allocated $14 million to the Fund, and the goal is to collect $65 million.
- On October 4, the International Monetary Fund opened a permanent representative office in Kyiv. The government of Ukraine expects $5.4 billion in tranches from the IMF in 2024.
- At the beginning of July, the Extended Financing Program (EFF) of the IMF for Ukraine was supplemented with four beacons: on the Budget Code, the "5-7-9" lending program, the State Tax and Customs Service, and the GTS Operator. In the same month, Ukraine received a second tranche of $890 million from the International Monetary Fund.