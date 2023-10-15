The IMF launched the Fund to Support Reforms in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund announced the launch of the Development Capacity Fund for Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the National Bank Andrii Pyshny from Marrakech, where the event was held with the participation of partner countries, in particular Lithuania, Slovakia and Japan.

Money from the Fund should help Ukraine to implement the capacity development plan, as well as to successfully implement reforms.

So far, donors have allocated $14 million to the Fund, and the goal is to collect $65 million.