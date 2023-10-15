”Ukrzaliznytsia” opened a new flight to Warsaw

"Ukrzaliznytsia" opened a new railway route to Warsaw from Lviv via the Rava-Ruska hub station.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Passengers from Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Strya, Kolomyia, Kalush, Bryukhovychy and Zhovkva can travel to Rava-Ruska by diesel train on the Ukrainian track with a width of 1,520 mm.

And at the Rava-Ruska station, a transfer to a train of the Polish carrier SKPL of the European gauge (1,435 mm) is waiting. It can be used to get to Lublin or Warsaw.

Both trains will carry about 200 passengers per flight in one direction. There are 1st and 2nd class seats.

Travel time from Lviv to Warsaw is about 9 hours, and the ticket price starts at 1,188 hryvnias. Tickets are available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, on the website, chatbot, and at station ticket offices.