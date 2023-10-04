“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches the Lviv-Warsaw train. It will have a transfer in Rava-Ruska

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches the first Lviv-Warsaw train in 18 years. The train will be launched on October 15, it will run through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and will operate in a transfer format due to the difference in tracks.

After arriving at the Rava-Ruska station, passengers will transfer from a Ukrainian train (1 520 mm) to a European (1 435 mm) train. Likewise on the way back.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine emphasizes that the train to Rava-Ruska will always wait for the train from Lviv or Warsaw, so passengers can not worry about being late for the transfer.

The train schedule was designed to cover not only Lviv, but also Ivano-Frankivsk, Stryi, Kolomyia, Kalush, Morshyn, Bryukhovychy and Zhovkva.

You can find out the timetable and buy tickets in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application. In addition, tickets are available in chatbots and on the "Ukrzaliznytsia" website, as well as at international station ticket offices.