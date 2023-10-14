The defense forces eliminated almost a thousand occupiers in a day. The Russians are trying to break through in the Avdiivka direction

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians are trying to break through the defenses, but without success.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of the morning of October 14.

The defense forces repelled almost 20 attacks in the Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenko, Severny, Pervomaisky, and Netailovo areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotiny in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive, inflict losses on the occupiers in terms of manpower and equipment, and exhaust them.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the Makiivka district of the Luhansk region, where they repelled more than 5 attacks by the occupiers.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military continues to storm south of Bakhmut and is entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

As for losses, during the day of October 13, the Defense Forces eliminated 970 invaders (286,890 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion), 24 armored fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems and 9 tanks.