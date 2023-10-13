The Netherlands decided to additionally strengthen Ukrainian air defense

The Netherlands decided to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 13 during a press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who is in Odesa on a visit.

"There is a new decision by the Netherlands to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. We discussed our further possible steps regarding the F-16 coalition, in which the Netherlands plays a leading role, and regarding other aspects of defense cooperation," Zelenskyi said.

He specified that Ukraine receives air defense systems every month, and also appealed to individual countries that do not have such systems to provide them at least for the winter period.

The Netherlands will also help Ukraine get patrol ships so that the grain corridor in the Black Sea remains safe.