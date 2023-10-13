Beating of mobilized in the TRC of Ternopil: two employees of the recruit center were sent under house arrest

The Ternopil City District Court sent the commander and a soldier-grenadier of the security department of the Ternopil territorial recruit center (TRC) under night house arrest, who were informed the day before about suspicions regarding the beating of two mobilized soldiers.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

In addition to the preventive measure, both soldiers were removed from their posts.

According to the investigation, the conflict occurred due to the fact that two drunken mobilized men beat up a military commissar on duty and wanted to take his weapons. On October 6, they were found and beaten in the Military Commissariat. The suspected commander faces 10 years in prison for torture, and the soldier faces 5 years in prison for unlawfully depriving a person of his freedom. He took one of the mobilized people from the street and forcibly took him to the Military Commissariat.