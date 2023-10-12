SBI declared the suspicion to employees of the recruit center in Ternopil after the video where mobilized were beating appeared

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the commander and a soldier-grenadier of the security department of the Ternopil territorial recruit center (TRC), who beat two mobilized men on video.

This is reported by SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators established that the incident happened on October 6. This was preceded by the beating of a duty officer of the recruit center. According to witnesses, two drunken mobilized men wanted to take away weapons from the duty officer. After that, a soldier-grenadier together with other servicemen stopped one of the suspects mobilized in the center of Ternopil, forced him to sit in a car (with the help of blows), and took him to the military commissariat. Already there, he was beaten together with the second mobilized person.

For the beating, the commander is charged with torture (Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and the soldier-grenade thrower is charged with illegal deprivation of liberty (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code). He faces 5 years in prison.