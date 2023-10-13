A woman who adjusted missiles at defense enterprises of the Kirovohrad region was sentenced to life imprisonment

A woman who gave Russians locations of military and critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this on October 13.

The woman was found guilty of treason under martial law. According to its coordinates, the Russian occupiers repeatedly attacked the region with rockets. Among the main targets of the Russians were the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom" and the oil refining industry.

The woman is a resident of Oleksandriysky district, who was remotely recruited by the FSB after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. In order to collect intelligence, she traveled around the territory of the region and secretly recorded the location of Ukrainian objects with reference to the area. Therefore, she forwarded information to a "liaison" — a militant fighting on the eastern front. He then passed the information on to his Russian supervisor from the FSB. The Russian agent was detained in March 2023 when she was photographing one of the local factories.