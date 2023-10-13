Partisans blew up a railway track in occupied Melitopol. A train carrying ammunition was damaged

The resistance movement cut off the occupiers from supplies of ammunition and fuel in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

The information of the Defense Forces was confirmed on October 13.

On the morning of October 13, at 07:30, soldiers blew up a railway track — a damaged railway track and a train that was delivering ammunition and fuel for the Russian army.

Additional information about Russian losses is being established.

The Center of National Resistance reported that it managed to detonate a train that was transporting ammunition and fuel from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne every day, and damaged equipment in the return direction, and looted iron ore, grain products and other property. As a result of the explosion, 150 meters of railway and a locomotive were damaged.

This is already the tenth successful sabotage on the railway in 2023 in the Zaporizhzhia region.