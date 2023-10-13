The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized Russia as a dictatorship

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized Russia as a dictatorship.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba writes about this.

PACE also called on the Council of Europe states not to recognize Putinʼs legitimacy after the end of his current presidential term.

However, PACE resolutions are not binding. They have political weight and demonstrate the mood in European society.

The day before, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.