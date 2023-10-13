Russians shot a drone at a car with civilians in Beryslav. A woman died

The Russian occupiers targeted a car of civilians with a kamikaze drone in the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 34-year-old woman died on the spot, and her 36-year-old husband was seriously injured. Another victim was a 79-year-old woman who was hospitalized in moderate condition.

