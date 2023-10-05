Russia fired at the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region from aviation — a direct hit at the hospital

On the afternoon of October 5, Russia struck the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region five times from aircraft. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

There is a direct hit to the hospital, the fourth floor is completely destroyed, another floor is partially destroyed. Ambulances were also damaged by enemy fire.

Two medical workers were injured. The ambulance driver suffered a broken leg and head injury, the paramedic suffered a contusion. The information is being clarified.

