Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk. There is a dead person and 13 wounded

Russian troops shelled the center of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region). At least one person died, 13 more people were injured.

This is reported by the National Police, the Prosecutorʼs Office and the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to preliminary data, the city was attacked with two missiles from the Iskander-M complex. The shelling took place around 08:30. Two administrative buildings were destroyed. Rescuers are searching for survivors under the rubble.

The prosecutorʼs office clarified that the man died. Among the wounded are 8 employees of a state institution and two female visitors.