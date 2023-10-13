The European Bank allocates €30 million for the modernization of infrastructure and transport in five cities of Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) provides Ukraine with €30.7 million to support municipal infrastructure and public transport.
The representative office of the European Union in Ukraine writes about this.
The money will go towards the modernization of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Lutsk and Sumy. For example, €22 million is allocated for new environmentally friendly trolleybuses and trams for Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv.
The remaining €8.74 million will be directed to the reclamation of the Hrybovytskyi landfill and solid waste management in Lviv, the implementation of energy-efficient measures in kindergartens in Sumy, as well as to the improvement of water supply and drainage systems in Lutsk.
- The European Investment Bank is one of the largest creditors of Ukraine. It implements projects for a total amount of more than €7 billion.
- Since 2022, the EIB has provided €1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine for emergency repairs of infrastructure destroyed by the Russian invaders. The bank also allocated a €4 billion credit line to support the integration of refugees from Ukraine in EU countries.
- In August, the government allocated 153.3 million hryvnias from the EIB grant money for the restoration and modernization of the Mykolaiv water supply and drainage system.