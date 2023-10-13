The European Bank allocates €30 million for the modernization of infrastructure and transport in five cities of Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) provides Ukraine with €30.7 million to support municipal infrastructure and public transport.

The representative office of the European Union in Ukraine writes about this.

The money will go towards the modernization of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Lutsk and Sumy. For example, €22 million is allocated for new environmentally friendly trolleybuses and trams for Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv.

The remaining €8.74 million will be directed to the reclamation of the Hrybovytskyi landfill and solid waste management in Lviv, the implementation of energy-efficient measures in kindergartens in Sumy, as well as to the improvement of water supply and drainage systems in Lutsk.