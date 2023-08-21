Mykolaiv is modernizing the water supply system with grant money

The government allocated UAH 153.3 million for the restoration and modernization of the Mykolaiv water supply and drainage system.

As part of the Grant Agreement between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank, support in the amount of more than €5 million is provided, as informed the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The manager of the grant funds will be the Ministry of Reconstruction, the executor of the project will be the "Mykolaivvodokanal" MCP.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is one of Ukraineʼs largest donors. Today, the portfolio of projects implemented by the EIB with the Ukrainian public, utility and business sectors exceeds €7 billion.

In June 2023, on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London Kubrakov and the President of the European Investment Bank Werner Heuer signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Ukraine recovery projects.

In 2023, about €840 million is expected to be allocated for the restoration of Ukraineʼs infrastructure. The funds will be used for the preparation, assessment, financing and implementation of reconstruction:

municipal infrastructure (schools, hospitals, etc.);

public buildings taking into account energy efficiency;

water supply and drainage infrastructure;

transport networks and urban public transport.

The state reconstruction agency will open estimates of all construction projects.