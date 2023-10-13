Reuters: The US president will ask Congress for additional money for Israel and Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will release a request for additional funding next week, as the White House informed.
“Reuters” sources claim that the Biden administration plans to ask the US Congress for additional money for military aid to Israel and Ukraine.
Some Republicans have said they will resist attempts to link aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine. Any decision on funding must be made by the US Senate, led by Democrats, and the House of Representatives, led by Republicans, which now cannot make any decisions without a speaker.
Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Bidenʼs funding plan would also include money for Taiwan and the USʼs southern border.
- On October 3, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Kevin McCarthy was removed from office early — for the first time in the history of the States. The petition for the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy was brought by his party colleague Matt Gates. Among the reasons cited by some in his party for Speaker McCarthyʼs ouster are his cooperation with Democrats to pass a short-term funding resolution for the US government and his refusal to block aid to Ukraine.
- Now the US House of Representatives will not be able to pass new laws until a new speaker is elected — that is, aid to Ukraine remains without consideration. Voting itself will stop, but other work will continue, including in committees.