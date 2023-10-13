Reuters: The US president will ask Congress for additional money for Israel and Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will release a request for additional funding next week, as the White House informed.

“Reuters” sources claim that the Biden administration plans to ask the US Congress for additional money for military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Some Republicans have said they will resist attempts to link aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine. Any decision on funding must be made by the US Senate, led by Democrats, and the House of Representatives, led by Republicans, which now cannot make any decisions without a speaker.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Bidenʼs funding plan would also include money for Taiwan and the USʼs southern border.