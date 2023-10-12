In Donetsk region, a woman and a child were killed by Russian shelling. Seven people were injured

The Russian army continues to shell the Donetsk region. On October 12, two people were killed and seven were injured as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported to the regional prosecutorʼs office.

A 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds in Avdiivka.

An 11-year-old boy was killed, and his 6-year-old brother was injured in the rocket attacks on the village of Bahatyr, Volnova district. Their 31-year-old mother was hospitalized with multiple lacerations.

The village of Halytsynivka, Pokrovsk district, also came under the fire of the occupiers. There, a 32-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured due to projectile bursts.

A 44-year-old woman was killed by Russian ammunition in Hirnyk, Pokrovsk district. Her 24-year-old son-in-law is wounded.

Law enforcement officers began pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings on the facts of violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).