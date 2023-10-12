An unknown player won $1.76 billion in the lottery in the USA. This is the second largest jackpot in history

A resident of the state of California (USA) won a record jackpot in the Powerball lottery — $1.76 billion. This is the second largest lottery jackpot in history.

The BBC writes about it.

The name of the ticket holder has not been released.

The winner of the Powerball lottery can choose one of two ways to receive the prize: a one-time payment of approximately $774.1 million or a series of payments over 30 years.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. According to Powerball, the winning ticket was purchased at Midway Market & Liquor in Fraser Park, 120 km from Los Angeles. It cost $2.