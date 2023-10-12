The IOC has suspended the work of the Russian Olympic Committee due to its decision regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the activities of the Olympic Committee of Russia. The decision was reported on October 12.

The reason is the decision of the Olympic Committee of Russia from October 5 to join the regional sports organizations of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is a violation of the Olympic Charter, as it violates the territorial integrity of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, which is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

This means that the Russian Olympic Committee no longer has the right to act as a national Olympic committee and cannot receive funding from the Olympic movement. The IOC reserves the right to decide on the participation of individual "neutral" athletes with a Russian passport in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.