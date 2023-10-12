The authorities of Kyiv supported the renaming of Povitroflotsky Avenue in honor of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) supported the renaming of Povitroflotsky Avenue to Air Force Avenue.

The KCMA press service writes about it.

Representatives of the air command "Center", "South", "East" and "West" on behalf of the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk appealed to the deputies and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko with a request to rename Pivotroflotsky Avenue to Air Force Avenue.

The new name of the avenue will "underline the reverence, love and respect of the people of Kyiv for the exploits of our Heroes," the press service writes.