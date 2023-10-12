General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 990 invaders and destroyed 42 Russian tanks

95 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. Ukrainian fighters destroyed 42 enemy tanks, 44 armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems and 990 invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian military is on the defensive, having repelled more than ten Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 10 attacks east of Stepove, southeast of Severne and south of Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled more than ten attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements in the Kharkiv region. And in the Lyman direction, the offensive of the occupiers in the Makiivka areas of the Luhansk region and the Torske and Serebryanske forests of the Donetsk region is being held back, repelling 15 attacks.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army repelled attacks in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are storming south of Bakhmut, succeeding in the areas east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than ten attacks by Russians in the Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. In the Shakhtarsky direction, the occupiers launched an unsuccessful offensive in the areas south of Zolota Nyva and southeast of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine improved the tactical position in the area west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, they restrain the occupiers in the Verbove area.