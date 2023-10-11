The EU and Britain ordered Elon Musk to remove footage of violence and disinformation about the war in Israel from X

The European Union and the United Kingdom are demanding that Elon Musk remove footage of violence and disinformation related to the war in Israel from the X platform.

Politico writes about it.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton obliged Musk to respond to this demand within 24 hours — otherwise Company X would face a fine of up to 6% of revenue.

"I urge you to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours," Breton said on Oct. 10.

In response to Bretonʼs post on X, Musk asked the French politician to outline exactly how his company violated European content publishing rules.

"Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent," he added. Breton replied: "Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk."

According to the rules of the EU, social networks are obliged to delete all posts with incitement to violence, violent footage and propaganda of terrorist organizations. After the Hamas attack on Israel, hundreds of images, videos and hashtags of murder and violence appeared on X.

UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan also plans to meet with some media companies, including Google, Meta, X, TikTok and Snapchat, to remind them of their obligations to remove such content.

"We are taking action to stand in solidarity with Israel and our Jewish community," Donelan wrote on X.