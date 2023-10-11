General Staff: The Ukrainian military eliminated 820 invaders and destroyed 91 armored vehicles

There were 108 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. Russia lost 820 occupiers, 34 tanks, 91 armored vehicles, an aircraft and 18 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians with forces of up to three battalions, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified their offensive in the Avdiivka, Tonenko, Keramik, and Pervomaisky regions of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian fighters repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 30 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements in the Kharkiv region. On the Lymanskyi direction, the offensive in the Makiivka and Dibrova districts of the Luhansk region is being held back.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops are storming south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and had success in the areas east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka.

In the Mariinsky direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Mariinka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region. On the Shakhtarsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced near Zolota Nyva and Volodyne in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians in the areas of Inzhenerne and Verbove settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian aviation made 11 strikes on the areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and nine on the occupiersʼ anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian fighter Su-25. Units of the missile forces hit the command post, the ammunition warehouse, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, seven artillery pieces and the enemyʼs EW station.