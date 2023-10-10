The Russians are striking Avdiivka in the Donetsk region with artillery and aviation. Heavy fighting continues

The Russians are massively attacking Avdiivka in the Donetsk region with artillery and aviation. The occupiers are hitting residential buildings in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

The day before, Russian troops struck Avdiivka from aviation and then covered the city with "Grad" and artillery, the National Police reports. Two people were injured, an apartment building was destroyed.

On the morning of October 10, Avdiivka was shelled by artillery and tanks. Information about the victims is being clarified.

According to Deep State, the Russian army is trying to break through the defense of the Defense Forces, in particular, in the area of the settlements of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka. Heavy fighting continues in this area, the occupiers are storming the positions of Ukrainian troops.