Britain will announce $122 million in military aid to Ukraine

Great Britain will announce a new package of military support for Ukraine worth more than £100 million ($122 million).

This is written on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the country.

The package will help Ukrainian fighters clear fields, repair vehicles and strengthen defensive fortifications to protect critical infrastructure.

This military aid will be provided with the money of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). It will be announced by British Defense Minister Grant Shepps and his colleagues at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

UK and Denmark launch IFU in 2022. Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Lithuania also contribute to the fund. In total, the countries raised £785 million.