NAPC restored access to the Register of reporting of political parties

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has restored access to the Unified state register of reporting of political parties "Politdata".
The press service writes about it.
Political parties can now submit reports on assets, income, expenses and liabilities of a financial nature. From December 26, it will be mandatory, and for now reports can be submitted voluntarily.
Anyone interested will be able to review what the parties spent money on from state funding during the three years, for which they were not reported first due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then due to martial law. The Register will also show who else financed the parties.
According to the head of the NAPC Oleksandr Novikov, political parties received state funding of almost 3 billion hryvnias in three years.
- On September 26, President Zelensky signed draft law No. 9419-1 on the restoration of reporting by political parties, which stipulates that within 90 days, parties are required to submit reports to the NAPC for all periods for which they were not reported.
- Resumption of financial reporting by political parties is one of the demands of the public sector and the G7 countries, as well as a demand of the European Union on the way to Ukraineʼs integration.