NAPC restored access to the Register of reporting of political parties

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has restored access to the Unified state register of reporting of political parties "Politdata".

The press service writes about it.

Political parties can now submit reports on assets, income, expenses and liabilities of a financial nature. From December 26, it will be mandatory, and for now reports can be submitted voluntarily.

Anyone interested will be able to review what the parties spent money on from state funding during the three years, for which they were not reported first due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then due to martial law. The Register will also show who else financed the parties.

According to the head of the NAPC Oleksandr Novikov, political parties received state funding of almost 3 billion hryvnias in three years.