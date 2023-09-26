Zelensky signed the draft law on the restoration of party reporting

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 9419-1 on the restoration of reporting by political parties.

This is stated in the card of the draft law.

Within 90 days, the parties are obliged to submit reports to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) for all periods for which they were not reported. For parties without state funding, the term is 120 days.

Party reporting was first suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus, and later due to martial law — that is, the last time parties reported was for the third quarter of 2020.

The draft law takes into account the peculiarities of party reporting related to the war. Thus, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 6 regions of Ukraine were under occupation, some of them are still under temporary occupation. In some places, party documents in these territories were either lost or deliberately destroyed by the heads of organizations. However, the inability to provide complete information about property, income, and expenses must be documented.