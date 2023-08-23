The Verkhovna Rada resumed party reporting. This is one of the requirements of the EU

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 9419-1 on the restoration of financial reporting of political parties on the use of budget funds. This draft law is a requirement of the European Union on the way to the integration of Ukraine.

Party reporting was first suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus, and later due to martial law — that is, the last time parties reported was for the third quarter of 2020. When the law enters into force, political parties must submit reports for all periods for which they did not report, starting in 2020. 120 days are allotted for this. 90 days to submit reports on state funding.

The draft law also takes into account the features of party reporting related to the war. Thus, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 6 regions of Ukraine were under occupation, some of them are still under temporary occupation. In some places, party documents in these territories were lost or deliberately destroyed by the heads of organizations. However, the inability to provide complete information about property, income, and expenses must be documented.