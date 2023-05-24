The NAPC found violations in the financing of the “Servant of the People” party. This leads to crime

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) found a violation of the law during the financing of the "Servant of the People" party. People were found there who made large contributions to the partyʼs account, but it is not known where they got the funds from.

This is written by the press service of NAPC.

Three people deposited funds in the amount of 1.7 million hryvnias into the account of "Servant of the People"; 900 thousand hryvnias and 296 thousand hryvnias. The total amount of the contribution is almost 2.9 million hryvnias. But NAPC established that these people during 2017-2020 did not have such incomes to finance the party.

"This may indicate that the individuals who made the contributions were actually only managing the funds of third parties who intended to maintain anonymity while financing a political party. The signs of committing a criminal offense are the intentional contribution to the support of a political party by persons who do not have the right to do so," the message reads.

NAPC sent its conclusion to the National Police for entering data into the Unified State Register of Pretrial Investigations and initiating a criminal case.