The NAPC found violations in the financing of the “Servant of the People” party. This leads to crime

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) found a violation of the law during the financing of the "Servant of the People" party. People were found there who made large contributions to the partyʼs account, but it is not known where they got the funds from.
This is written by the press service of NAPC.
Three people deposited funds in the amount of 1.7 million hryvnias into the account of "Servant of the People"; 900 thousand hryvnias and 296 thousand hryvnias. The total amount of the contribution is almost 2.9 million hryvnias. But NAPC established that these people during 2017-2020 did not have such incomes to finance the party.
"This may indicate that the individuals who made the contributions were actually only managing the funds of third parties who intended to maintain anonymity while financing a political party. The signs of committing a criminal offense are the intentional contribution to the support of a political party by persons who do not have the right to do so," the message reads.
NAPC sent its conclusion to the National Police for entering data into the Unified State Register of Pretrial Investigations and initiating a criminal case.
- At the end of March 2020, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) allowed parties not to submit financial reports until the completion of "measures to prevent the emergence and spread of the coronavirus disease." At the beginning of 2021, the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved draft law No. 4611, which would help restore mandatory reporting, but it was never put to a vote.
- In March 2021, draft law No. 5253 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively destroys control over how parties spend state funds. The document was criticized by most public organizations. In June, the Verkhovna Rada committee rejected it. The parliament adopted the draft law on November 2, but President Volodymyr Zelensky promised it.