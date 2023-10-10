American senators want to provide Ukraine with an annual aid package of $50-100 billion

Pro-Ukrainian senators from the Democratic and Republican parties want to approve an annual aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $50-100 billion as soon as possible.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about it.

The US Senate believes that such a large package of aid to Ukraine will last until the next US election, and it will also show allies that Washington still supports Kyiv, despite the disagreements in the House of Representatives.

Supporters of the idea say it would be easier to find support for one package than for several smaller ones, particularly from Republicans who oppose military aid to Ukraine and call for a focus on domestic issues.

The new aid may be approved between when the Senate returns from recess on October 16 and before the current temporary spending bill expires on November 17.

"A lot of us feel that thereʼs some logic to that: instead of trying to do it in small pieces that can get harder and harder, letʼs just be honest with people about what the long-term need is and see if we can do it," noted Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

What is happening in the USA?

From October 1, a shutdown could occur in the United States — a partial suspension of the governmentʼs work, if the House of Representatives and the Senate did not approve budget issues in time. The temporary budget was then agreed for 45 days, but it did not include additional aid to Ukraine. There is a debate in Congress due to political differences — right-wing Republicans are opposed to supporting Ukraine, and part of the party is hesitant. Therefore, Congress must find a compromise on the fiscal year 2024 budget. Lawmakers are to discuss a separate bill on $24 billion in military aid to Kyiv proposed by President Biden.

On October 3, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Kevin McCarthy was prematurely removed from office. Now the US House of Representatives will not be able to pass new laws until a new speaker is elected. Aid to Ukraine will also remain without consideration.

The House of Representatives plans to return to work no earlier than October 10, and discussions on possible candidates will continue until then. By hierarchy, it could be Majority Leader Steve Scalise or another candidate chosen during the debate.