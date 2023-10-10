General Staff: The occupiers lost six tanks and seven artillery systems over the past day

39 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. Russia lost 450 occupiers, six tanks, seven artillery systems, three armored fighting vehicles and an air defense vehicle.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv region). In the Lyman direction, they repelled seven attacks in the Makiivka area (Luhansk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled four Russian attacks near Klishchiivka (Donetsk region). The defense forces are storming south of Bakhmut (Donetsk region). They have partial success in the Andriivka area (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked more than 15 times in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorske (Donetsk region). In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainians are holding back the enemy in the Levadne area.

During the day, the aviation of Ukraine carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Units of the missile forces hit the command post, the ammunition warehouse, two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and the Russian electronic warfare station.