Another 9 children who were in the occupied territories were returned to Ukraine

Anhelina Sheremet
Nine children who were in the temporarily occupied territories were returned to Ukraine.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this on October 9.

Five girls and four boys aged between 5 and 14 were able to return. In total, since the beginning of 2023, it has been possible to return 121 children from the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.