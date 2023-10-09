Another 9 children who were in the occupied territories were returned to Ukraine

Nine children who were in the temporarily occupied territories were returned to Ukraine.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this on October 9.
Five girls and four boys aged between 5 and 14 were able to return. In total, since the beginning of 2023, it has been possible to return 121 children from the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, it is known about the forced deportation of at least 19 453 Ukrainian children to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children. In addition, Russia is illegally holding approximately 27 000 Ukrainian civilian hostages.