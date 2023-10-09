General Staff: The Defense Forces repelled all attacks and eliminated 350 invaders

Over the past day, 37 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The Ukrainian military destroyed two enemy tanks, an artillery system, three armored combat vehicles and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled three Russian attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements (Kharkiv region). In the Lyman direction, four attacks were repulsed in the Makiivka area (Luhansk region), and in the Bakhmut direction, they repelled the occupiers north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Near the last two settlements, the Defense Forces have partial success.

Russians unsuccessfully attacked 15 times in the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions in the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka areas (Donetsk region). In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defenders repelled the attack in the area north of Novoprokopivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of Ukraine has carried out three strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit three artillery facilities, two radar stations, two personnel concentration areas and two ammunition depots of the Russians.