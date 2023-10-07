At least 40 people have already died in Israel. The US promises to provide the country with everything necessary for defense

At least 40 people have died in Israel since the start of the morning attack by Hamas, and 779 people have been hospitalized. The data is provided by the Israeli National Emergency Medical Service "Magen David Adom".
The death toll is expected to rise.
Palestine reports about 160 of its dead, the number of wounded exceeded a thousand people.
Hamas militants publish photos of Israeli tanks. Al Jazeera writes that according to Israeli sources, at least a thousand Palestinians managed to enter Israel through four different areas.
USA
The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States will work to ensure that Israel "has what it needs to defend itself." "In the coming days, the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to protect itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden are expected to speak within the next hour.
UN
UN Middle East Coordinator Tor Vennesland also condemns the multi-front attack on Israel.
"I strongly condemn this morningʼs attack from several fronts on Israeli cities near the Gaza Strip and the rocket attack on the central part of Israel by Hamas militants. These events led to horrific scenes of violence and many dead and wounded among Israelis, many of whom are believed to have been abducted in Gaza. These are terrible attacks against civilians and they must be stopped immediately," Tor Vennesland emphasized.
What is happening in Israel?
On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Hamas claimed to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of more than two thousand rockets. Some of them hit civilian objects in a number of cities, including the capital, Tel Aviv.
During the rocket attack, hundreds of militants entered seven Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. Militants seized the military base at the Erez checkpoint, killed servicemen, and shot civilians in all captured communities. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords. Aviation strikes the Gaza Strip, and the troops have been ordered to vacate the captured territories.
Hamas said it captured more than 35 Israelis, including General Nimrod Aloni.
The attack on Israel was welcomed by Iran. Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, as well as the head of the European Commission condemned the attack. Turkey, Egypt and Russia call on the parties to cease fire.