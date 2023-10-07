At least 40 people have already died in Israel. The US promises to provide the country with everything necessary for defense

At least 40 people have died in Israel since the start of the morning attack by Hamas, and 779 people have been hospitalized. The data is provided by the Israeli National Emergency Medical Service "Magen David Adom". The death toll is expected to rise. Palestine reports about 160 of its dead, the number of wounded exceeded a thousand people.

Bodies of slain Palestinians are brought to a morgue in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Hamas militants publish photos of Israeli tanks. Al Jazeera writes that according to Israeli sources, at least a thousand Palestinians managed to enter Israel through four different areas. 1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Hamas soldiers hold a Palestinian flag on an Israeli army tank. Gaza City, October 7, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'» USA The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States will work to ensure that Israel "has what it needs to defend itself." "In the coming days, the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to protect itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden are expected to speak within the next hour.

Palestinian militants fire rockets at Israel from Gaza, October 7, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

UN UN Middle East Coordinator Tor Vennesland also condemns the multi-front attack on Israel. "I strongly condemn this morningʼs attack from several fronts on Israeli cities near the Gaza Strip and the rocket attack on the central part of Israel by Hamas militants. These events led to horrific scenes of violence and many dead and wounded among Israelis, many of whom are believed to have been abducted in Gaza. These are terrible attacks against civilians and they must be stopped immediately," Tor Vennesland emphasized.

Members of the Israeli army take up positions in the Zikim district after rocket fire from Gaza, October 7, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»