Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 610 soldiers, 23 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 22 artillery systems and an air defense system. In total, 281,700 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Defense forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and Bakhmut, have partial success near Kopan and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as near Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. Enemy attacks were also repulsed on the outskirts of Vuhledar, Zolota Niva, and Staromayorske.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 13 times on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, as well as three times on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missile forces hit the Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, 6 artillery systems, and a Reb station.